$2M grant to help address court backlog in Columbus

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Efforts are underway to address the soaring backlog of court cases in Columbus and throughout Georgia. Officials say a billion dollar grant from Governor Brian Kemp will help address this issue.

COVID restrictions have decreased the amount of court cases that can be heard. However, this issue dates back to 2018 and COVID isn’t the only reason for the delays.

As time passes by and months go by on the calendar, many people find themselves behind bars longer than usual. COVID restrictions in courtrooms have indeed contributed to the problem.

“We’re probably only able to seat about 20% of the people who we would normally seat in this courtroom,” said Chief Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Judge Gil McBride.

But the issue didn’t start in 2020 when COVID hit.

“I have to say that the backlog began to grow during the summer of 2018 when we were without adequate facilities because of the flooding of the Government Center, and we lost four of our five court rooms,” said Judge McBride.

Another issue is last year’s spike in crime. Judge McBride says seven types of crimes contributed to the 137% increase in the backlog.

“Those would include murder and rape, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated child molestation,” said Judge McBride.

Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry adds there are 128 open murder cases being handled by the district attorney’s office.

When suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones was in office, D.A. Terry says he fired 8 of their most senior and experienced trial lawyers. She says the loss was detrimental to the D.A.’s office. However, she says she has begun to re-staff the office with experienced trial lawyers that can take these cases to trial.

Terry and Judge McBride say they’re now using nearly two million dollars from Governor Brian Kemp to clear the backlog.

“Basically, to add assistant district attorneys, deputies, clerks, bailiffs - we’re getting about 5,000 extra days for juror pay, bailiffs, court reporters and of considerable importance -- space,” said Judge McBride.

D.A. Terry says their office is currently fully staffed with the exception of the two remaining Assistant District Attorney positions, which she is looking to fill relatively soon as well as the newly awarded American Rescue Plan- funded positions.

Judge McBride says that additional space will be used for jury selection. He hopes to be using that new space by the end of February.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

