Auburn police searching for missing 19-year-old woman

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old woman.

Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.

Dennis is described as 5′6″ tall, weighing about 114 pounds. She was last seen wearing a work uniform, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dennis is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department’s non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

