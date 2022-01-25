Business Break
Auburn police searching for missing 19-year-old woman

Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old woman.

Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.

Dennis is described as 5′6″ tall, weighing about 114 pounds. She was last seen wearing a work uniform, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dennis is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department’s non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

