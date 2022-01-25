Business Break
Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends will say goodbye to Barbara Luke this week.

She will be laid to rest Thursday at 12 p.m. at Green Acres Cemetery.

On January 16, the 71-year-old woman was driving along Delray Drive in Columbus when she crashed her car after being shot at least once. Authorities found Luke dead in the car after the crash.

Luke’s death marked the first homicide of 2022 in Columbus. Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Detective Sherman Hayes with the Columbus Police Department by calling 706-225-4268 or email him at shayes@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

