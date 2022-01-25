Furry friend goes to school with teacher at Creekside Elementary in Auburn
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A teacher at Creekside Elementary School in Auburn has a colorful furry friend - but this pup isn’t just for fun.
Cierra SanSoucie’s furry friend, Cheerio, helps to assist her during the day and the kids are getting a big kick out him too.
Cheerio helps with SanSoucie’s seizures and any health problems she may have.
Cheerio is not only a friend too all, but a hero as well.
