Furry friend goes to school with teacher at Creekside Elementary in Auburn

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A teacher at Creekside Elementary School in Auburn has a colorful furry friend - but this pup isn’t just for fun.

Cierra SanSoucie’s furry friend, Cheerio, helps to assist her during the day and the kids are getting a big kick out him too.

Cheerio helps with SanSoucie’s seizures and any health problems she may have.

Cheerio is not only a friend too all, but a hero as well.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

