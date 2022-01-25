Gloomy Tuesday with spotty light showers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are on the northern edge of a system moving along the Gulf Coast today. It is hitting some dry air as it moves into the Chattahoochee Valley. We can expect some light rain and sprinkles underneath a canopy of clouds. The best chance of steadier showers will be south of Columbus and Auburn. Highs in our southern areas stay in the low to mid 50s with mid to upper 50s elsewhere. Any showers end by late afternoon and early evening with mostly cloudy conditions this evening. Clouds thin during the overnight. We’ll wake up to the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning so it will be a little cooler. The sun is back Wednesday! It will be cool and on the breezy side at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Still plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs again well into the 50s. By Thursday night and Friday, the clouds return and isolated showers are possible. That will set the stage for a very cold weekend despite a decent amount of sunshine. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning. However, it could feel like the teens with the wind. Daytime highs only reach the low to mid 40s. Sunday morning will be even colder with lows in the low to mid 20s. A warming trend begins Monday afternoon. We should see the 60s return as we turn the calendar into February.

