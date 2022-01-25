Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts man accused of killing pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.

Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware.
Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware.(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A grand jury has indicted Alonzo Dargan, Jr. He’s the man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Troup County.

The indictment happened last month before Dargan’s preliminary hearing.

Officials arrested Dargan in October for the murder of Akeila Ware. Authorities found Ware shot to death in her car after it crashed outside of LaGrange.

Dargan is expected to be arraigned in May.

Attorneys are still working on compiling information for the case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Auburn police: Missing 19-year-old woman found safe
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require medical masks for visitors, patients
arrest
LaGrange man arrested on multiple charges after riding dirt bike on roadway

Latest News

Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Auburn police: Missing 19-year-old woman found safe
Columbus City Council to discuss future of judicial proceedings at ice rink
Columbus City Council to discuss future of judicial proceedings at ice rink
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitions to blended learning rest of week
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitions to blended learning rest of week
Columbus City Council to vote on surveillance cameras to fight crime
Columbus City Council to vote on surveillance cameras to fight crime
Columbus City Council to vote on surveillance cameras to fight crime