Mostly Dry to End the Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After most of the rain stayed to our south as expected today, conditions will dry out tonight and the weather will stay pretty similar for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows down in the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine both days. Friday, clouds will increase ahead of the next storm system, but this one won’t bring us much in the way of rain. We’ll mention a slight chance of showers on Friday, but most will stay dry and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. The weekend weather looks frigid in the mornings with 20s for lows early Saturday and Sunday. Early Sunday morning, it wouldn’t be out of the question for the normally colder spots to drop into the teens with any breeze making it feel even colder. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday. We will start off in the 20s again early Monday morning, but look for highs to recover to the upper 50s. Low to mid 60s will be back for highs into next week, and we might see some spots near 70 by next Thursday.

