Nearly 500 COVID cases reported in Auburn City Schools

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - New data shows COVID-19 numbers remain elevated in the Auburn City School District.

The district reported 477 coronavirus cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health for the week ending January 21. Data shows 180 students received notice of possible exposure at school during the same period.

District officials are remining parents and guardians that students with symptoms of illness should stay home as they will be excused from school.

