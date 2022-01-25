Phenix City Schools reports 159 COVID cases among students, staff

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - For the third week in a row, the Phenix City School District is seeing record-breaking COVID cases.

The school district reported 159 coronavirus cases among students and employees for the week ending January 21:

Students Employees 129 COVID cases 30 COVID cases 222 isolations 9 isolations

District officials say student, teacher, and employee attendance remained above the 80% threshold during that period.

