Phenix City Schools reports 159 COVID cases among students, staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - For the third week in a row, the Phenix City School District is seeing record-breaking COVID cases.
The school district reported 159 coronavirus cases among students and employees for the week ending January 21:
|Students
|Employees
|129 COVID cases
|30 COVID cases
|222 isolations
|9 isolations
District officials say student, teacher, and employee attendance remained above the 80% threshold during that period.
