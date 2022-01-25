Business Break
Phenix City Schools reports 159 COVID cases among students, staff

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - For the third week in a row, the Phenix City School District is seeing record-breaking COVID cases.

The school district reported 159 coronavirus cases among students and employees for the week ending January 21:

StudentsEmployees
129 COVID cases30 COVID cases
222 isolations9 isolations

District officials say student, teacher, and employee attendance remained above the 80% threshold during that period.

To view the previous week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

