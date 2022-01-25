Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Trial begins in accuser’s defamation case against Roy Moore

Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed...
Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14.

The trial began Monday with a jury being seated in Montgomery, Alabama. Leigh Corfman said Moore defamed her and made false statements as he denied the accusations during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Corfman said Moore sexually touched her when she was a teen and he was in his 30s.

The claim helped derail Moore’s hopes of being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Moore has denied the accusations and countersued Corfman and other accusers for defamation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Auburn police searching for missing 19-year-old woman
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require medical masks for visitors, patients
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
arrest
LaGrange man arrested on multiple charges after riding dirt bike on roadway

Latest News

West Smiths Station Elementary School
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitions to blended learning rest of week
Furry friend at Creekside Elementary
Furry friend goes to school with teacher at Creekside Elementary in Auburn
Simmons and Nichols have each been sentenced to 17 years in the Alabama Department of...
Lee County couple convicted on four counts of child abuse
New water assistance program aids low-income residents in Columbus
New water assistance program aids low-income residents in Columbus