Two arrested in string of Lee County car break-ins

The two were arrested in connection to several car burglaries that happened earlier this month.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in Lee County car burglaries.

On January 10 and 11, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received several reports of auto burglaries in the southeastern section of Lee County. During the same period of time, authorities say Phenix City police received calls of the same type. According to police, property stolen during the burglaries included firearms, tools cell phones, and other electronics.

In the early morning hours of January 11, Phenix City police were called to the area of Bridgecrest Drive in reference to several subjects in the area possibly breaking into vehicles, officials say.

Authorities located 21-year-old Jordan Taylor Harville of Phenix City. Police say he was occupying a vehicle that contained several items of stolen property from Lee County and Phenix City. Harville was arrested and gave authorities information that led to the other suspect in Columbus.

Based on evidence obtained during the arrest, investigators obtained warrants for Harville and 20-year-old Marcus Herrington of Columbus.

On January 21, authorities from Lee County, Phenix City, and Muscogee County served a search warrant at the residence of Marcus Herrington in the 5000 block of ValleyBrook Drive in Columbus. Officials say multiple items of stolen property were recovered from inside of the residence. He was arrested and charged with bringing stolen property into the state, according to officials.

Herrington and Harville are awaiting extradition back to Lee County on three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say more charges are expected.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama crime Stoppers at 334 215-STOP (7867).

