Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case

Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found(Dooly County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of a Vienna missing child is facing murder and concealing a death charges after human remains were found, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said on Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., the Vienna Department asked for investigative assistance to find 4-year-old Jayceon Mathis. Mathis was reported missing by family members after they said they haven’t seen him for several months.

Keara Cotton is facing murder and concealing a death charges after human remains were found in...
Keara Cotton is facing murder and concealing a death charges after human remains were found in the investigation of her missing child.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Law enforcement said they weren’t able to find Mathis’ mother, Keara Cotton, 27, since the complaint was filed on Jan. 20.

On Monday, Cotton was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, the GBI said human remains were found in Cordele near East 16th Ave.

Cotton is now charged with murder, concealing the death of another and second degree cruelty to children.

The remains will be sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, according to the GBI.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Auburn police searching for missing 19-year-old woman
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require medical masks for visitors, patients
arrest
LaGrange man arrested on multiple charges after riding dirt bike on roadway

Latest News

The two were arrested in connection to several car burglaries that happened earlier this month.
Two arrested in string of Lee County car break-ins
Warm Springs man arrested on financial abuse of the elderly
Warm Springs man arrested on financial abuse of the elderly
$1M investment to improve traffic flow in Smiths Station
Crews working vacant house fire in Phenix City
Crews working vacant house fire in Phenix City