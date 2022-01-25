Warm Springs man arrested on financial abuse of the elderly

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Warm Springs is behind bars after committing financial exploitation.

On January 14, Auburn police arrested 23-year-old Elijahwon Keonte Rolax and charged him with financial exploitation of the elderly, a second degree felony.

The arrest stems from officers responding to a call on November 24, 2021. Officers met with a victim that reported a man performed a minor residential landscaping task for them. The victim, who is over the age of sixty, advised the man used undue influence to force them to pay an exorbitant fee for the service.

Rolax was developed as a suspect, and after further investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant. Rolax was taken into custody on January 14.

Rolax was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

