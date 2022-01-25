West Smiths Station Elementary School transitions to blended learning rest of week

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - West Smiths Station Elementary School is transitioning to blended learning for the rest of the week.

The school is moving to blended learning starting Wednesday, Jan. 26, through Friday, January 28. The transition comes as COVID cases continue to rise.

Lessons and schedules will be provided via Google Classroom - where assignments will be uploaded by teachers. There will also be Zoom sessions and daily office hours as well. Students were instructed to take their belongings with them after school today.

The after-school program is also suspended at this time.

Breakfast and lunch will be available to students and must be picked up by parents in the car rider loop line between 11:00 a.m. - 12 p.m. CST. Students must be in the car to receive their meal.

West Smiths Station Elementary will continue traditional learning on Monday, Jan. 31.

