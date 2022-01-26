Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound, severely beaten

Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet and David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Three people were charged after a man was found naked, severely beaten, and bound with zip ties in the trunk of a car parked at a quarry in North Carolina.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, who is now recovering in the hospital, was robbed and beaten when he tried to sell a gun to a woman in Rockwell – about 40 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The case began when deputies were called to a house Jan. 20 in reference to “suspicious circumstances,” WBTV reported. They noted that there were bleach stains on the floor, and a large blood stain in a bedroom. They also found bloody towels in a laundry hamper.

Initially, detectives were unable to locate a victim. But the next day, they received a call from a nearby hospital about an assault victim that had suffered a broken sternum, facial fractures and other injuries. They also learned that the fire department responded to a call near a rock quarry the day before. It was there that first responders found the victim in the trunk of his own car. He was naked and his hands were bound together with zip ties.

Once the victim was able to speak with detectives, they said he told investigators he had gone to the location to sell a gun to Jackwlyn Nicole Corl, 33. He remembered falling asleep, then seeing trees and hearing voices, and he said he remembered the names of his alleged attackers.

Police arrested Corl and two others Tuesday – William Troy Wilson, 26, and Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 35. They are all facing multiple charges related to the incident. Bond was set at $150,000 for Corl and Wilson and $155,000 for Llewellyn.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
Simmons and Nichols have each been sentenced to 17 years in the Alabama Department of...
Lee County couple convicted on four counts of child abuse
Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Auburn police: Missing 19-year-old woman found safe

Latest News

President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
The city paused disconnections at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Auburn to resume water shut-offs for delinquent accounts
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Federal Reserve signals an interest rate hike by mid-March.
Fed: Powell speaks amid market turmoil