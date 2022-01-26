Business Break
Americus man arrested on multiple drug charges, including trafficking meth
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Americus man was arrested on multiple drug charges, including trafficking meth.

On Tuesday, January 25, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Americus Police Department arrested 30-year-old Kasie Monson on multiple drug charges including:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

An investigation on Monson distributing methamphetamine from a residence in Americus led agents to obtain and execute a search warrant.

As a result of the search warrant, approximately 1.37 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately .5 ounce of powder cocaine, approximately .5 ounce of crack cocaine, and approximately .5 ounce of marijuana were seized.

Monson was transported to the Sumter County Jail.

