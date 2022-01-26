Auburn to resume water shut-offs for delinquent accounts

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Beginning February 1, water disconnections will resume in Auburn for delinquent accounts.

The city paused disconnections at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To avoid disconnections, the city says payments must be paid in full by the due date on the bill.

In addition to the 5% or $5 late penalty, a $50 delinquent fee will be added to accounts scheduled for disconnection, according to the City of Auburn.

Payment arrangements can be made by contacting the Utility Billing Office at 334-501-3050 or by emailing serviceorders@auburnalabama.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.