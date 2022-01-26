Business Break
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well-known Columbus economic developer and businessman Russ Carreker has died from cancer. He was 57 years old.

Carreker was recently elected to the Georgia State Transportation Board.

He played linebacker at Auburn University and, for years, has been a community coach for Brookstone football.

Carreker was board vice president for the local Boys & Girls Club, chairman of the Columbus Development Authority, and chair of Columbus 2025.

The entrepreneur was also instrumental in bringing the Mercer School of Medicine to the Fountain City.

Carreker’s funeral will be Thursday at 4 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church in Columbus.

