Columbus City Council approves funding for cameras to combat crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council has officially approved funding to purchase new equipment to combat crime. Nearly 2,000 cameras will be installed throughout the city.

Officials say these cameras will be able to see crimes as they happen and may help land criminals behind bars.

“These are 360° cameras, they’re tag readers,” said Deputy City Manger Lisa Goodwin. “These are cameras that, even at night, will be able to clearly see what’s going on, facial features.”

Now that city council has passed the vote, the first batch, including 584 cameras, will be installed.

The purchase for this new technology will cost about $3.2 million.

