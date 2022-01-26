Business Break
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges after stealing a vehicle.

A stolen vehicle was identified in the Benning Hills area of Columbus. The suspect fled the scene in the stolen vehicle - which resulted in a short chase.

The chase ended at 13th Street and 10th Avenue in Columbus.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been given, however, he was arrested on multiple warrants and charges.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

