Columbus police searching for missing 28-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman.

Authorities are searching for 28-year-old Porsche Brown. She has suicidal ideations, according to police.

Columbus police say she went missing from the 2100 block of Comer Avenue between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Brown was last seen wearing a black jacket with gray sweatpants, according to police. She was driving a white SUV - police say the vehicle is possibly a Chevrolet Suburban or 2013 Ford Explorer. The vehicle’s tag is unknown.

Porsche Brown has brown hair, brown eyes, stands at 5′7″ tall, and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.