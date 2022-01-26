Business Break
Columbus Public Library to host paperback book sale

(WBNG 12 News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Public Library and a local non-profit organization, Friends of Libraries, are hosting a paperback only book sale.

The Bookapolooza will have many different genres of adult books to buy for cheap. Friends of Libraries are looking to get rid of as many paperback novels as possible.

President of Friends of Libraries, Marnie Salter, says they have thousands of paperbacks right now and the sale is going allow them to free up some space. The book prices will range from five cents to a dollar.

Salter says there will be adult fiction including romance, murder mystery and some science fiction - they also might have a small section of children’s books but it is not primarily for children.

“We have sales as often as we can and before COVID we had more,” said Marnie Salter. “We had one in October. Just the things we need to get rid of and the things people have donated to us and we would like for other people to read.”

The Paperback Palooza starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at the Macon Road Columbus Public Library.

Additionally, the book store in the library will also be opened during that time and all people are asked to wear a mask.

