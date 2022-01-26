Business Break
Advertisement

Dinner and dance event, honoring lost loved ones, to be held in Auburn

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:27 AM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The very first “God is Our Father” dinner and dance is an event for boys and girls ages 5 -12 whose fathers have passed away.

This event will be held at the ALFA Pavilion at AG Heritage Park in Auburn on Saturday, February 12 from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For those wanting to attend the event, you should RSVP by February 4.

Keisha Echols, event coordinator, recently lost her husband to cancer. She says getting to go to the father-daughter dance is her daughter’s fondest memory of her dad.

“Every year when that event is announced, you talk about, you know, the excitement of her going with him for the first time. But, then, of course we get sad because he is not here to continue to escort her. We had the idea to do something and I realized she had met more children in her school who had lost their parent due to death. It’s an audience for this type of event for kids who don’t have a daddy to escort them to that dance.”

If you’re interested in volunteering or learning more about the organization, click here.

Two local men being inducted to Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
