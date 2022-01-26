Business Break
Former Muscogee Co. clerk in talk for plea deal

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about a former Muscogee County court clerk accused of stealing nearly a half million dollars from the clerk’s office.

Willie Demps is in talks with attorneys to possibly enter a plea deal. According to the latest motion filed in the case, both parties anticipate Demps will plead guilty to tax evasion.

The 30-year veteran with the clerk’s office and seven other defendants are named in a 71-court indictment. The seven defendants have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

