Former Muscogee Co. clerk in talk for plea deal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about a former Muscogee County court clerk accused of stealing nearly a half million dollars from the clerk’s office.

Willie Demps is in talks with attorneys to possibly enter a plea deal. According to the latest motion filed in the case, both parties anticipate Demps will plead guilty to tax evasion.

The 30-year veteran with the clerk’s office and seven other defendants are named in a 71-court indictment. The seven defendants have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

