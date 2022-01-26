Interim replacement named for late Talbot County judge

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An acting judge is now being named to replace the late Judge Sherrell Terry in Talbot County.

According to an order filed with the superior and probate courts of Talbot County, Shatara Powell will serve as the interim judge. until the special election is held. It is her duty to order the special election within 10 days of the vacancy.

Powell served as the chief clerk for the Talbot County Probate Court before Judge Terry’s death.

Judge Terry died suddenly last week.

