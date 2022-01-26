Business Break
Lt. Gen. Wetzel interment at Fort Benning Cemetery

Former Ft. Benning Commanding General dies at 91
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Lieutenant General Robert L. (Sam) Wetzel will be interred with full military honors on Fort Benning.

On January 28, a ceremony will be held for Lt. Gen. Wetzel at 2:30 p.m. at the Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery.

During his Army career, Wetzel served two combat tours, first as an Infantry platoon leader on the Korean Peninsula and then as commander of the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment “Polar Bears” in South Vietnam.

He served as the commanding general of Fort Benning during the early 1980′s.

During his retirement, Wetzel and his wife Eilene continued their life of service, regularly attending meetings and ceremonies in support of the soldiers, families, and civilians of Fort Benning, Columbus, and the entire Chattahoochee River Valley.

Wetzel retired after 34 years of dedicated service to the military - he passed away on Jan. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

