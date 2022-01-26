Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

By KCCI Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A total stranger walked into the neonatal intensive care unit at an Iowa hospital and bottle-fed a baby who wasn’t his, according to police.

Des Moines Police are trying to identify a man they say got into MercyOne medical center around midnight Dec. 28 by pretending to be the father of a baby. He slipped by a nurse, bottle-fed a baby in the NICU and then left.

“The family, obviously, is very frightened. This is something that would startle any parent,” said Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police say the man, seen on surveillance video, was trespassing, but what they don’t know is why he did what he did.

“This is definitely something new to all of us. When we think about child-stealing or predators, this is not how they behave or at least how we’re familiar with them behaving,” Parizek said. “In this case, there was absolutely no harm done to the child and, on the surface, no intent to commit any other crime beyond what he did to get in there.”

Thomas Slater, a lawyer that deals with medical malpractice cases, says the hospital has a duty of care to babies in the NICU, and an unidentified person claiming to be a parent should not have been allowed in.

“I would think there would be some precaution in place to reasonably ensure the person wanting access to the NICU is authorized,” he said.

Slater adds that the baby being fed and the other babies in the NICU were put in danger when the man entered the unit.

MercyOne called the incident “extremely troubling” in a statement and says it has since expanded security by reeducating NICU staff and security, increasing identification checks and sign-in logs and increasing security and staffing in the NICU.

Police say they want to find the man and figure out what his motive was.

“We don’t know what his true intent was or what he was planning on doing further down the road. We need to get him identified, so we can at least hear his side of the story and have our investigators better understand what was going on,” Parizek said.

Police say MercyOne is cooperating with their investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Simmons and Nichols have each been sentenced to 17 years in the Alabama Department of...
Lee County couple convicted on four counts of child abuse
Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Auburn police: Missing 19-year-old woman found safe
West Smiths Station Elementary School
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitions to blended learning rest of week

Latest News

The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose approves 1st US insurance law for gun owners
Police want to identify the man and figure out what his motive was.
Police seek motive after stranger sneaks into hospital, feeds baby
Two local men being inducted to Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Two local men being inducted to Ga. Broadcasters Assoc. Hall of Fame
Investigators in Baltimore are looking for the cause of the vacant rowhouse fire that killed...
Investigation underway into fire that killed 3 Baltimore firefighters