Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults.

The company announced Wednesday that the first participant had received a dose. Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer began a similar study of its own reformulated shots.

It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. The original vaccines still offer good protection against death and severe illness. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

Moderna pointed to a small study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday that showed antibodies able to target omicron persisted for six months after a booster dose, although the levels were dropping.

Moderna’s new study will enroll about 600 people who already have received either two doses of the company’s original shots or two plus a booster dose. All the volunteers will receive a dose of the experimental omicron-matched version.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
Simmons and Nichols have each been sentenced to 17 years in the Alabama Department of...
Lee County couple convicted on four counts of child abuse
Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Auburn police: Missing 19-year-old woman found safe

Latest News

President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
The city paused disconnections at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Auburn to resume water shut-offs for delinquent accounts
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Federal Reserve signals an interest rate hike by mid-March.
Fed: Powell speaks amid market turmoil