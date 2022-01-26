New speed signs collecting data on Wynnton Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to slow people down in the area, Columbus police have installed a warning for anyone driving down Wynnton Road.

The signs are in the school zone in both directions of Wynnton Road. They will count and measure the speed of each vehicle.

The signs are only collecting data and will not result in tickets, according to police. That data will be collected to make decisions down the road.

This is a newer version of the larger speed signs that the city has used in the past.

We’re told the signs will be up for about a week. The next location for the signs is expected to be along River Road.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.