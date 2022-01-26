North College St. lane closure expected in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lane closure is expected on the southbound lane of North College Street between Cary Drive and Drake Avenue.

On Thursday, January 27, Alabama Power is expected to perform maintenance work on its distribution lines. The maintenance work will begin in the area between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Traffic control measures will be in place to help drivers navigate the closure. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

