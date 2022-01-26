Business Break
North College St. lane closure expected in Auburn

(Pexels.com)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lane closure is expected on the southbound lane of North College Street between Cary Drive and Drake Avenue.

On Thursday, January 27, Alabama Power is expected to perform maintenance work on its distribution lines. The maintenance work will begin in the area between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Traffic control measures will be in place to help drivers navigate the closure. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

