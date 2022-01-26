Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic Con in San Diego on Friday, July 25, 2008. Robbins has died at age 65.(AP Photo/Lisa Rose)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Peter Robbins, a voice actor who brought the character of Charlie Brown to life in Peanuts cartoon TV specials, has died at age 65, San Diego media reported.

His family said he took his own life last week.

The California native was the first person to provide the voice of the beloved comic strip character, serving as the voice actor from age 9 to age 13, according to his IMDb page.

The voice of Robbins is featured in the TV classics, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 1965, and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” 1966, as well as other Peanuts-related TV shorts.

Robbins also appeared on TV shows “Rawhide,” “The Munsters,” “Get Smart,” “F Troop” and “My Three Sons” before stepping away from acting.

He was arrested in 2013 in San Diego because of criminal threats he made and served time in prison for the offense.

Robbins said he struggled with mental health issues throughout his life.

Editor’s note: Help is available for those who need it via the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress: 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Simmons and Nichols have each been sentenced to 17 years in the Alabama Department of...
Lee County couple convicted on four counts of child abuse
Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Auburn police: Missing 19-year-old woman found safe
West Smiths Station Elementary School
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitions to blended learning rest of week

Latest News

A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Coast Guard searches vast sea for 39 people lost off Florida
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
A man who survived COVID-19 after months in the hospital is giving an ICU nurse hope.
COVID-19 patient's recovery gives nurse hope
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motors Co. is shown...
Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets