Single-vehicle wreck leaves road blocked on Alabama 165 in Russell Co.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has left the road blocked on Alabama 165 in Russell County.

The wreck occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 - which left the road blocked on Alabama 165 near Mead Road in Russell County. The roadway is completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are asking everyone to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

It is unknown at this time what caused the wreck and if there are any serious injuries.

