Student detained after weapon found at Hardaway High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A student has been detained after a weapon was found Tuesday on the campus of Hardaway High School in Columbus.

The weapon was found while school resource officers searched a student suspect of being in possession of drugs, according to the Muscogee County School District. Officers confiscated the weapon from the student without incident, the district added.

School leaders say there was no immediate threat to the safety and welfare of students and staff and there was no disruption of the school day.

