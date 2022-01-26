Sun is back, Breezy and a bit cool ahead of weekend cold snap

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Plenty of sunshine is in the cards on this Wednesday. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s, which is close to average for late January. However, the north breeze will make it feel a little cooler at times. Clear and cold tonight with lows mostly in the low to mid 30s. Areas of frost are possible. Sunshine is back most of Thursday although some high clouds roll in late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees in a couple spots. Our next cold front, and it’s a doozy, approaches Friday. It means the return of clouds, but moisture looks even more limited with this one. There is a slim chance of a couple showers during the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the mid 50s. The wind really kicks up Friday night and Saturday, which will blow in a piece of truly arctic air. That will be the big story with this cold front. We’ll wake up to the mid and upper 20s Saturday morning but wind chills will be in the teens to near 20 degrees. At least it will be sunny and dry during the day. We only top out in the low 40s at best. Our coldest time will be early Sunday morning with actual air temperatures in the low 20s, upper teens are possible in the normally colder spots. By Sunday afternoon, we should reach at least 50 or 52 degrees. After another morning in the 20s to near 30 Monday, the afternoon begins a warming trend. We flirt with 60 degrees Monday afternoon. 60s are likely, which is above average, as we turn the calendar into February. We may even come close to 70 by next Thursday in some spots. As for rainfall, measurable rainfall isn’t anticipated for the next week or so. Rain chances may return Wednesday or Thursday next week.

