Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Super Bowl attendees must wear given KN95 masks

FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The emerging omicron variant...
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Los Angeles is preparing to ensure the Super Bowl in February is not a super-spreader COVID-19 event.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said attendees will be given KN95 masks that must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

The NFL also plans to distribute 60,000 at-home COVID test kits to people at the LA Convention Center, where an interactive football theme park is launching the week before the game.

Vaccination sites will also be set up at the convention center.

Anyone who gets a first, second or booster dose will be allowed to enter for free.

To ensure people know their status before any of these events, the NFL is offering on-site testing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the LA Convention Center.

The positivity rate in Los Angeles County has dropped to 14%, but there’s still an average of about 32,000 new infections per day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
Simmons and Nichols have each been sentenced to 17 years in the Alabama Department of...
Lee County couple convicted on four counts of child abuse
Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Auburn police: Missing 19-year-old woman found safe

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed signals plan to start raising rates as soon as March to combat high inflation
Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
Amerigroup to host Repack the Backpack event this weekend
The Justice Department says a Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the man who held...
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers