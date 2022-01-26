Business Break
Three people sent to hospital after fight at Shaw High School

(WGCL File photo)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fight during a high school basketball game sent multiple people to the hospital.

According to the Muscogee County School District, a large crowd - approximately 80 people - gathered outside of Shaw High School’s gym which led to a fight Tuesday night, January 25.

Multiple law enforcement units from the Muscogee County School District Police Department, Columbus police and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist with the incident.

There were three known injuries as a result of the fight that we are aware of at this time. One was transported by EMS and two were transported by personal vehicle to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of injuries sustained from the fight.

The school district’s police department is investigating. Once questioning of victims, witnesses and bystanders is completed, the school district will be filling the appropriate charges as warranted.

The school district will also have additional security personnel on campus at Shaw High School during this time.

