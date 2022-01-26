Business Break
Two local men being inducted to Ga. Broadcasters Assoc. Hall of Fame

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:53 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s exciting news for the Chattahoochee Valley as two local men are being inducted into the Georgia Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame.

The ceremony is set to be held Wednesday in Athens.

One of those honored is Democratic Senator Ed Harbison. He represents Columbus, which is the Peach State’s district 15.

Harbison responded to the Georgia Broadcasters Association by saying he’s grateful for what his career in broadcasting has taught him and he thanks other broadcasters for their job.

Harbison was a longtime radio broadcaster in Columbus and was the first black TV newscaster to host an evening program in Columbus.

Also being inducted to the Hall of Fame is Scott Miller.

Miller was a play-by-play announcer for Columbus State University and many other local college and high school teams.

Congrats to both men on these accomplishments!

