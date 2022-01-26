Woman killed in LaGrange two-vehicle crash

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in LaGrange are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash that left a woman dead.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates the driver traveling south on Lukken Industrial Drive failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling westbound on Pegasus Parkway. The crash happened just before 5 p.m.

The driver who failed to stop at the stop sign was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange for minor injuries.

The identity of the fatally injured driver will be released once next of kin has been notified.

The case remains under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact Lt. Marshall McCoy at 706-883-2642 or Cpl. William Jones at 706-883-2603.

