Annual Columbus 5K run to benefit MercyMed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee Rotary Club is hosting the 3rd annual Run for Mercy 5K.

The rotary club is holding the run to raise funds in support of MercyMed, a Columbus health care clinic providing assistance to underserved populations.

The run will be for anyone ages 10 - 60. Registration is underway and it continues through February 25.

Run for Mercy 5K:

Saturday, February 26 at 8 a.m.

Iron Bank Coffee Co. on 6 11th St.

Course : Broadway, Riverwalk, Uptown

Cost : $30 thru Feb 25th, $35 on Race Day

All proceeds will benefit MercyMed and the Muscogee Rotary Club.

