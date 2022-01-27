Annual Columbus 5K run to benefit MercyMed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee Rotary Club is hosting the 3rd annual Run for Mercy 5K.
The rotary club is holding the run to raise funds in support of MercyMed, a Columbus health care clinic providing assistance to underserved populations.
The run will be for anyone ages 10 - 60. Registration is underway and it continues through February 25.
Run for Mercy 5K:
- Saturday, February 26 at 8 a.m.
- Iron Bank Coffee Co. on 6 11th St.
- Course : Broadway, Riverwalk, Uptown
- Cost : $30 thru Feb 25th, $35 on Race Day
All proceeds will benefit MercyMed and the Muscogee Rotary Club.
If you’d like to participate in the run or become a sponsor, click here.
