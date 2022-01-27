Business Break
Annual Columbus 5K run to benefit MercyMed

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee Rotary Club is hosting the 3rd annual Run for Mercy 5K.

The rotary club is holding the run to raise funds in support of MercyMed, a Columbus health care clinic providing assistance to underserved populations.

The run will be for anyone ages 10 - 60. Registration is underway and it continues through February 25.

Run for Mercy 5K:

  • Saturday, February 26 at 8 a.m.
  • Iron Bank Coffee Co. on 6 11th St.
  • Course : Broadway, Riverwalk, Uptown
  • Cost : $30 thru Feb 25th, $35 on Race Day

All proceeds will benefit MercyMed and the Muscogee Rotary Club.

If you’d like to participate in the run or become a sponsor, click here.

