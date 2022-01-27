Arnold Magnet Academy celebrates Great Kindness Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Arnold Magnet Academy is celebrating Great Kindness Week.

The week comes from the Great Kindness Challenge Initiative, presented by Kids for Peace. This global campaign promotes kindness in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is a positive, action-based bullying-prevention initiative that creates a school culture of kindness, compassion, unity, and respect.

As part of Arnold Magnet Academy Great Kindness Week, the students along with faculty acknowledged several community leaders for their acts of kindness.

“This week we’re celebrating kindness week. And so basically all of our students are gathering together where we do quotes of the week,” said Erica Gandy, Academic Dean of Arnold Magnet Academy. “We’ve decorated the doors around the hallways - putting up different kindness quotes for students to be able to view and then we had a theme week where everyday has been a dress up week in honor of our kindness week.”

Below is a list of individuals recognized from the community.

Buddy Bryan

Ann McDuffie

Delta Outley

Rodney Lawrence

Lauren Chambers

Billy Holbrook

Cheryl Johnson

“As elected officials, as city leaders, we know the importance of kindness,” said Councilwoman Toiya Tucker, District 4. “And actually what the world needs now is a little more kindness.”

Peer helpers read from posters designed specifically for each participant and thanked them for their dedication and kindness they willingly show in our community every day.

