Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Arnold Magnet Academy celebrates Great Kindness Week

Kindness Rocks
Kindness Rocks(.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Arnold Magnet Academy is celebrating Great Kindness Week.

The week comes from the Great Kindness Challenge Initiative, presented by Kids for Peace. This global campaign promotes kindness in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is a positive, action-based bullying-prevention initiative that creates a school culture of kindness, compassion, unity, and respect.

As part of Arnold Magnet Academy Great Kindness Week, the students along with faculty acknowledged several community leaders for their acts of kindness.

“This week we’re celebrating kindness week. And so basically all of our students are gathering together where we do quotes of the week,” said Erica Gandy, Academic Dean of Arnold Magnet Academy. “We’ve decorated the doors around the hallways - putting up different kindness quotes for students to be able to view and then we had a theme week where everyday has been a dress up week in honor of our kindness week.”

Below is a list of individuals recognized from the community.

  • Buddy Bryan
  • Ann McDuffie
  • Delta Outley
  • Rodney Lawrence
  • Lauren Chambers
  • Billy Holbrook
  • Cheryl Johnson

“As elected officials, as city leaders, we know the importance of kindness,” said Councilwoman Toiya Tucker, District 4. “And actually what the world needs now is a little more kindness.”

Peer helpers read from posters designed specifically for each participant and thanked them for their dedication and kindness they willingly show in our community every day.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe
Three people sent to hospital after fight at Shaw High School
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
The weapon was found while school resource officers searched a student suspect of being in...
Student detained after weapon found at Hardaway High School

Latest News

State of Georgia economic outlook released by UGA Terry School of Business
State Auditor Jim Zeigler has announced that he is running for Alabama secretary of state....
Zeigler jumps from governor’s race into that of secretary of state
MILITARY MATTERS: Retired Generals Remember Former Fort Benning Commanding GEN Sam Wetzel
MILITARY MATTERS: Retired Generals Remember Former Fort Benning Commanding GEN Sam Wetzel
Two people from Opelika are behind bars following drug seizures at two Opelika convenience...
Two arrested following drug seizures at Opelika convenience stores