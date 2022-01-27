Auburn man arrested on violation of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars after violating the Sex Offender and Registration and Notification Act.

On January 25, Auburn police, with assistance from the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, arrested 38-year-old Ulyses Rosa, on a felony warrant charging him in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began when law enforcement received information pertaining to Rosa, a registered sex offender, engaging in employment in the 400 block of Opelika Road - a location forbidden by SORNA restrictions.

Rosa was arrested for a probation violation. Auburn officers initiated an investigation and subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for a violation of SORNA restrictions.

Rosa is currently held at the Lee County Jail without bond.

