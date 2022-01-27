Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn man arrested on violation of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act

Auburn man arrested on violation of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act
Auburn man arrested on violation of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars after violating the Sex Offender and Registration and Notification Act.

On January 25, Auburn police, with assistance from the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, arrested 38-year-old Ulyses Rosa, on a felony warrant charging him in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began when law enforcement received information pertaining to Rosa, a registered sex offender, engaging in employment in the 400 block of Opelika Road - a location forbidden by SORNA restrictions.

Rosa was arrested for a probation violation. Auburn officers initiated an investigation and subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for a violation of SORNA restrictions.

Rosa is currently held at the Lee County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
Three people sent to hospital after fight at Shaw High School
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
The weapon was found while school resource officers searched a student suspect of being in...
Student detained after weapon found at Hardaway High School

Latest News

Talbot County interim judge
Powell takes oath as interim Talbot County judge
Columbus sees increase in employed residents
Money Matters: financial tips
MONEY MOVES: Evaluating your money and setting goals
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe