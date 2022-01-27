Business Break
Bitter Cold Air En Route for the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday will be a mostly dry day for us with only a slim chance at a passing shower. Look for clouds to increase and the winds to pick up in a big way with highs only in the mid 50s. The bottom will drop out of the temperatures going into Friday night and Saturday morning with low to mid 20s in many spots when we wake up on Saturday. The wind will make it feel like the teens, and with winds gusting to more than 30 mph on Saturday, the wind chills will not make it above freezing in some spots with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Expect another bitter cold night going into Sunday morning with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s in most places. Highs on Sunday will recover to the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine both weekend days. This is the kind of cold where you want to think about protecting pipes and pets! Next week will feature a warming trend with increasing clouds for Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our next rain and storm chances return for next Wednesday and Thursday with highs back in the mid 60s. Another cool-down looks to be on tap for the end of next week and the start of next weekend, but we will be fine-tuning things as we get closer!

