Carver Girls Basketball seeking another title

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver is back for more. The girls basketball team won it all last year. The Tigers have won two titles in three years. This year, they’re working toward the same goal.

Anson Hundley always sets the bar high on the Hill - his players almost always respond.

The Tigers are undefeated in region play once again this year. Their closest game was a few weeks ago at Hardaway - 80-71 the score in that one.

But, there’s still a long way to go. Carver has six games left in the regular season. Then the road to Macon begins. A journey they’re very familiar with.

The Tigers are at LaGrange this weekend. Then home versus Jordan next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

