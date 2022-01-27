Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies during search for 38 migrants lost at sea; death toll 5

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. The Coast Guard said four more bodies were found during a search for 38 migrants lost at sea between Florida and the Bahamas; five bodies in all have been recovered.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Associated Press)
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies.

The maritime security agency said Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information.

Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream.

A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
Three people sent to hospital after fight at Shaw High School
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
The weapon was found while school resource officers searched a student suspect of being in...
Student detained after weapon found at Hardaway High School

Latest News

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme...
Biden: First Black woman to be nominated to Supreme Court
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.
Bud Light introduces carb-free beer