Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus sees increase in employed residents

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ unemployment rate is continuing to decrease.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent - a year ago, the rate was 5.9 percent.

“Job numbers are up across Georgia, and our focus in 2022 is encouraging people to enter the workforce to help businesses provide the goods and services necessary for Georgia’s economy to continue to grow,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.

Columbus finished January with nearly 120,000 employed residents - increasing by over 680 over the month - increasing by 3,300 when compared to this time last year.

There were 4,617 active job postings in Columbus in December. For more career opportunities, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
Three people sent to hospital after fight at Shaw High School
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
The weapon was found while school resource officers searched a student suspect of being in...
Student detained after weapon found at Hardaway High School

Latest News

Talbot County interim judge
Powell takes oath as interim Talbot County judge
Money Matters: financial tips
MONEY MOVES: Evaluating your money and setting goals
Auburn man arrested on violation of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act
Auburn man arrested on violation of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe