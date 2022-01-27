Columbus sees increase in employed residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ unemployment rate is continuing to decrease.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent - a year ago, the rate was 5.9 percent.

“Job numbers are up across Georgia, and our focus in 2022 is encouraging people to enter the workforce to help businesses provide the goods and services necessary for Georgia’s economy to continue to grow,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.

Columbus finished January with nearly 120,000 employed residents - increasing by over 680 over the month - increasing by 3,300 when compared to this time last year.

There were 4,617 active job postings in Columbus in December. For more career opportunities, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.