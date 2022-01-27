Event held announcing Muscogee Co. Teacher of the Year honorees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday, the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation announced the 52 Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year honorees.

The event was held at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts’ Legacy Hall. Teachers and supporters gathered in the theatre to honor these exceptional honorees.

At the actual gala, business and community supporters of excellence in education gathered to celebrate and honor some of the most talented and respected teachers of the school district.

The teacher of the year will be announced on May 5th at the annual Teacher Of the Year event at the Trade Center.

The M.E.E.F. Board of directors recognize teachers who have devoted themselves to excellence in the classroom.

“We all know what an incredible two years it’s been for teachers and we want to even more than we normally do recognize them for the incredible job that they do in each one of their classrooms,” said Narquette McKnight, executive director of M.E.E.F. “It does culminate in one teacher being named for Muscogee County.“

Teachers were honored from schools all over Columbus from all education levels.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.