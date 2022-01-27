Goetchius House Restaurant returning to Columbus Historic District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time in 10 years, Columbus residents say they’re excited for the return of a staple restaurant in the community.

Columbus City Council approved the request to reopen Goetchius House Restaurant.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, nearly two dozen people from the community showed up in support. Now, the new property owners can use the 8,500 sq. ft. property reopen the restaurant.

The doors of The Goetchius House Restaurant will reopen soon. It’s been vacant for about a decade and two people purchased the property last year.

“There was nobody doing anything with it. It was really kind of unfortunate, you know, it was a bit of an eyesore.”

At the council meeting, those new owners were given permission to reopen the restaurant at the home that many in the area enjoyed.

“It was certainly a wonderful place to go if you had a family celebration,” said Mary Walker, Historic District resident. “One that comes to mind is when my son graduated from high school, we just all walked down here and had a wonderful dinner.”

“First of all, living in the historic district, this is a wonderful, wonderful structure,” said Charles Walker. “It’s been a gem for the historic district and also, all of Columbus.”

So, what is it about this restaurant that makes it a staple in the city? New York native Richard Goetchius built the home in 1839 for his wife. One of their children was a well-known lawyer in Columbus and two of their children were killed in the Civil War. During segregation, the sides of the restaurant were separated.

“I believe it was moved in in the 60′s. But there’s really not too much else like it architecturally around here,” said Mary Walker.

The home was passed down through family generations until 1969 when it was donated to the Columbus Historic Foundation. At that time, it was going to be destroyed. Instead, James Woodruff Jr. cut the home into several pieces and moved it to its current location on Broadway.

One of the property owners tells News Leader 9 they hope to reopen the restaurant later this year. He says they will also be restoring the garden out front and offering homemade teas.

