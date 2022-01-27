Grant addresses food hunger in Troup County Schools

TROUP CUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As some families continue struggling amid the pandemic, one organization is stepping up to ensure no children are hungry.

That non-profit is “No Kid Hungry” and they’ve given millions to help schools throughout the state. Recently, seven school districts were awarded $271,000. Troup County Schools was among the school districts given the funds.

Eleni Towns with the organization says the increased need for funding is just one problem school districts are dealing with.

“I think the most important thing to highlight is supply chain disruptions” Towns said. “Those have been ongoing and really, really significant in certain places.”

Some schools within Troup County plan to use the money to buy new equipment for their cafeteria.

“No Kid Hungry” will continue offering support to schools trying to expand meal operations. Districts interested in participating in the program can find an inquiry form here.

