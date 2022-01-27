Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grant addresses food hunger in Troup County Schools

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP CUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As some families continue struggling amid the pandemic, one organization is stepping up to ensure no children are hungry.

That non-profit is “No Kid Hungry” and they’ve given millions to help schools throughout the state. Recently, seven school districts were awarded $271,000. Troup County Schools was among the school districts given the funds.

Eleni Towns with the organization says the increased need for funding is just one problem school districts are dealing with.

“I think the most important thing to highlight is supply chain disruptions” Towns said. “Those have been ongoing and really, really significant in certain places.”

Some schools within Troup County plan to use the money to buy new equipment for their cafeteria.

“No Kid Hungry” will continue offering support to schools trying to expand meal operations. Districts interested in participating in the program can find an inquiry form here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe
Three people sent to hospital after fight at Shaw High School
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
The weapon was found while school resource officers searched a student suspect of being in...
Student detained after weapon found at Hardaway High School