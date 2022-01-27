Business Break
One northbound, one southbound lane open after 18-wheeler fire on I-85 in Auburn

Fire truck
Fire truck(MGN/WGEM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One northbound and one southbound lane are now open after an 18-wheeler fire on I-85 in Auburn - allowing traffic to flow in both directions.

All but one southbound lane of Interstate 85 is temporarily closed after an 18-wheeler fire near mile marker 53.

Auburn Fire Department has the fire under control and the remaining lanes will re-open as soon as possible.

