Operation Victory: Business surprises military family with new furnace

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Active duty military and veterans are the lifeblood of our community. That’s why WTVM News Leader 9 started Operation Victory, a public service campaign to help our military families.

On Wednesday, House of Heroes of the Chattahoochee Valley, along with Airforce Heating & Air, made a special delivery to one local woman.

Originally, Debra Williams, a former military wife, was supposed to get her old furnace repaired by the company, but due to a missing part - Williams received even better news!

“I received a brand new furnace and they said, ‘Well, we’re not going to be able to do it. So, we’re just going to go ahead and give you a brand new furnace for the outside.’” Thank you, Lord. I must be doing something right because God has been good.”

Williams says the new furnace was much needed for her home especially with the colder temperatures this month.

